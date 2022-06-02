Family fight in Vardaman sends two people to hospital and two to jail

VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – A family brawl in Vardaman sends two people to the hospital and two people to jail.

Now, Diane Heair is charged with aggravated assault and James Gunn is charged with child abuse, along with several misdemeanors.

Police Chief Dustin Pounds says the incident happened on Smith Avenue at about 8:30 Wednesday night.

An older adult female was allegedly assaulted by Heair.

Pounds tells WCBI that Gunn is accused of hitting a child under the age of ten.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Heair and Gunn remain in jail.