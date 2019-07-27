Family and friends of Arykah White come together in her memory

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It was an emotional night in Columbus as dozens came out for a vigil in honor of Arykah White.

The 16-year-old was shot and killed last weekend at a birthday party in Propst Park.

Tonight tears were shed, and hearts were heavy as the community tried to come to grips with the tragedy.

Those close to White describe her as a kind, fun, and outgoing person.

Pink balloons were released in honor of White’s favorite color.

“First of all, we want to show our support to the family and let them know that we stand with them during their time of need. The community should show unity at this time and show that we love and appreciate this family,” said family member Dwight Doughty.

17-year-old Curtis Lathan was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.

A judge denied him bond.

Lathan is being charged as an adult.