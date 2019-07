STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Family and friends gathered to say good-bye to Lake Little in Starkville Friday.

They attended a celebration of life service for the 18-year-old at First Baptist Church.

Little died Saturday after the plane she was flying crashed on the Ole Miss Golf Course.

She graduated from Starkville Academy in May and had recently enlisted in the National Guard.

Little was laid to rest at Odd Fellows Cemetery.