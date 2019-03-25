Family of missing Tupelo man asks for help finding him

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of a Tupelo man missing for more than a month is pleading for the public’s help.

Rommie Lee Essex, 80, was last seen February 19 in the area of the Best Western Hotel on North Gloster Street in Tupelo.

- Advertisement -

His son told WCBI Essex has dementia and previously left his home walking.

A highway patrolmen found him disoriented and returned him home, but he went missing again.

No one has seen him since that day.

Essex is 5’5 and weighs about 130.

If you know where Essex may be call the Tupelo Police Department or 911.