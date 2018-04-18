Family Of Tupelo Youth, Paralyzed By Shooting Gets Unexpected Gift

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of a Tupelo youth who was paralyzed last year after he was shot gets a big gift from a Good Samaritan.

The seventh grader at Tupelo Middle School was shot last summer and paralyzed. Keshun Vasser returned to school in January, in a special wheelchair and now, his mother is trying to get a handicapped accessible van.

There have been several fundraisers for Keshun and his family in the past few months.

This morning, a check from an anonymous donor in the amount of $50,000 was presented to Keshun and his family.

“I’m just speechless, I am so thankful and I’m just, speechless, I have no words,just thankful for whoever donated this to us, I just appreciate it so much, ” said Keshun’s Mother, TeEtta.

“Now I can go to places I want to go and I can be happy, my mom can be happy and my family can too,” Keshun said.

Keshun and his family were joined by his friends from the football team, and his homeroom class.