Family Pleads For Public’s Help To Solve Death Investigation

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A family is pleading for answers after their loved one was found dead on rural county road.

Kimberly Belk of Weir, 40, was found by a person walking down Townsend Road in Oktibbeha County Sunday morning.

“She’s wonderful, fun, gorgeous, she keeps you laughing, she loves kids,” said Jessica Huddleston, Belk’s younger sister.

Family members said Belk was a sweet soul and truly one of a kind.

“Sometimes it’ll be a day where she would just pull up on me and I’ll be excited,” Huddleston recalled. “I’ll give her a hug and I don’t let her go.”

Huddleston describes her sister as the heartbeat of the family.

However, that heartbeat has tragically been silenced.

“A lot of us been crying because it’s very hurtful for her to die like that,” Huddleston expressed.

Huddleston said she was asleep Sunday morning when she suddenly got a phone call and learned the life changing news.

“When I got the phone call I was like no, not her,” the younger sister recalled. “I cried. I couldn’t even hold it in anymore, I cried.”

On Sunday morning, the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call on Townsend Road near Rock Hill Road around 6:45.

“I just heard a lot of people saying it was a party down there, and they said she was already at the party and that she went to the party and had a good time,” said Huddleston.

However, it’s what happened to her during the party and that investigators and family members are now trying to figure out.

According to deputies, a passerby spotted the body lying in the road.

“To me I feel like it’s five or six different stories and I don’t get it,” said Huddleston. “One minute they’re saying she was shot, next minute they’re saying she was drug, tied to a car, somebody drug her to the car. It’s too many rumors.”

Family members said they only thing that’ll bring them closure is for an arrest to be made in the case.

Now they’re pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“Feel free to go to the police and let the police know what’s going on, and who was there, and who did it,” said Huddleston. “It ain’t like you snitching, you want justice for the family as well, it’s like you are helping the family out.”

Investigators are waiting on the autopsy results to determine the exact cause of Belk’s death.

So far an arrest has not been made.

If anyone has information on this case, you’re asked to contact the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department, and remember you can report anonymously.