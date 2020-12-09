Family Resource Center Holds Final Food Giveaway For 2020

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Thousands of pounds of food have been distributed to those in need throughout North Mississippi.

The Family Resource Center of Tupelo organized the food giveaway. Cars were lined up at early this morning at the Tupelo Furniture Market for the food boxes.

Each family received boxes of food including milk, chicken, vegetables and fruit. The Family Resource Center has given away food most weeks since July.

Organizers say it is a team effort involving not only the FRC, but also volunteers and Tupelo police officers who help traffic flow smoothly, and help put 28 hundred food boxes in people’s cars.

“Lot of folks, we want to get rid of the food, we want people to have it in their homes so they can be fed and not be hungry,” said Christi Webb, of the Family Resource Center.

“I’ve been getting out here early in the morning, people start lining up around seven thirty and I try to help get them in line, but getting to know people, talk to people and hearing their stories and what’s going on, it’s really amazing, I’ve met some really amazing people over last few months out here,” said Officer Neil Naron, of the Tupelo Police Department.

This is the final food giveaway event for the FRC for 2020. Webb says future food distribution days will be announced on the group’s Facebook page.