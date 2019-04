OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Nothing like baseball to bring a family closer together.

Sgt. Anna Seale suprised her daughter, Addison, before the first pitch of the Ole Miss-North Alabama game Tuesday in Oxford.

Sgt. Seale was away for nine months, deployed in Kuwait.

“I had been waiting on that moment for 9 months,” Seale said, “It was just the best feeling in the world. It was like my heart was whole again.”