Family settles federal lawsuit with Monroe Co. deputies for 2015 murder

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of a man killed by Monroe County deputies has settled a federal lawsuit.

Ricky Keeton was shot and killed during a raid at his home in October 2015.

At the time, investigators told WCBI there was information that there were drugs inside the home.

A lawsuit was soon filed by Keeton’s family.

Attorney Jim Waide says he cannot release any details about the settlement because all of the paperwork has not been signed.

