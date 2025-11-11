Family speaks after fatal Clay Co. crash that killed two teens

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two teenagers are dead after a crash early Sunday Morning in Clay County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the accident happened at the intersection of Highway 45 South Alternate and East Tibbee Road.

Heartbreak and hurt in Clay County after a deadly crash that took the lives of two young people.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2016 Nissan Altima and a 2024 Mazda SUV collided just after 2 am on Sunday, November 9.

Two passengers in the Altima died at the scene, one was 18-year-old Nia Gates of Nettleton.

“I really couldn’t say I just hit the floor, I just hit the floor. Because this is my baby, and this is my first time going through this. I don’t want no mother going through this if they don’t have to, they don’t need to, cause it is a hard feeling and a hard pill to swallow,” said Valerie Clay, Nia’s mother.

The other victim was 19-year-old Christopher Standifer of Prairie.

“I am praying for his family too,” said Valarie.

Investigators said the Altima was turning onto Highway 45 North when the Mazda, headed North, crashed into it.

Friends and family said Nia was a Senior at Nettleton High, loved by everyone who knew her.

“I just need everybody to pray for the Clay family. If they are watching this, I am trying to get justice, and I want justice, and I’m not going to stop until I do get justice,” said Valerie.

“Everyone in the community loves and respects Nia. We miss her dearly but she will always be in our hearts and in all of this, Jesus wins,” said Nia’s Aunt, Tammy Clay.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Fir now, two families, and an entire community, are left trying to heal.

Nettleton High School honored Nia Gates today with A balloon release.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X