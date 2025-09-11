Family takes action following tragic car accident

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A tragic car accident has pushed a family to take action.

Nicolas Jenkins lost his life a little over week ago in Lowndes County.

“That’s a moment you can’t really describe, unless it happens to you, and you just think it’s a dream. It’s a nightmare,” said Melissa Jenkins, the mother of Nicolas.

Unreal is what the first few moments felt like for Melissa Jenkins after she heard the news of her son, Nicolas Jenkins.

On August 30, he died in a tragic car accident at the intersection of Highway 45 and Mike Parra Rd.

“We were literally not even a minute or two from where the accident happened,” said Bryan Jenkins, the father of Nicolas.

The Caledonia family said Nick would always lend a helping hand, and that he loved his family.

“He was a wonderful, wonderful son, the best one that anyone could ever ask for. All he wanted to do was take care of me and his Dad. He wanted to take care of others,” said Melissa.

Since the accident happened, the family has been working to get a traffic light put at the intersection.

Nick was hit on the driver’s side when trying to cross traffic.

“We need to get that light in cause Nick would want that. He was scared going through that intersection every time he had to go through it,” said Melissa.

“It really needs to be a light at that intersection. It’s been needing to be a light. It really should’ve been put there when they put the Dollar General there,” said Bryan.

Community members agree.

Sergeant Derrick Beckom with Mississippi Highway Patrol said they’ve seen crashes there for years.

“That is a wide intersection. And if you’re going from one side to the other, you actually have five lanes of traffic to cross, so you just have to be mindful of that. And if traffic is coming from the left or right, you look once twice and three times if you need to make sure nothing is coming,” said Beckom.

The family has been in contact with Mississippi Department of Transporation.

MDOT said a study is required before a light can be installed.

“To get a traffic light there would mean that we got justice for our son, and we are preventing anybody else to go through this,” said Melissa.

“It would mean a lot to (Nick). It would mean a lot to us if they could go on and get that light put in there. It would mean a lot to the community,” said Nick.

The family has started a petition for the traffic light installation.

They encourage the public to contact local and state leaders about the issue.

The Jenkins will also sell t-shirts designed by Nick to raise money if any funds will be needed for the light.

