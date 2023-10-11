Famous Budweiser Clydesdales plan to make their way to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clydesdales are coming to Columbus. The famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses will appear in this year’s Christmas parade.

Main Street Columbus made the announcement.

Crowds in Columbus got to enjoy the Clydesdales in the 2021 Christmas parade.

Main Street Director Barbara Bigelow said her committee revamped plans for this year’s parade when they were informed the horses would be available this year.

The Christmas parade this year will be on Sunday, December 10. The theme is “A Classic Christmas.”

Christmas Parade Applications are available in the Main Street Office and online.

