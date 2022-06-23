Fans excited as Ole Miss continues on in the College World Series

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Hotty Toddy here, Hotty Toddy there, Ole Miss fans all over the square.

The Ole Miss baseball team has been red hot this postseason. They are 7-0 and that has fans in Oxford happy and eyeing the big prize, a National Championship.

“Winning a national championship, especially in baseball would be huge for Ole Miss and I go to most games and sports for the university so I would be thrilled to bring a Natty back home,” said Madison Drake, fan.

“I think for us as students we’d be really proud and it would bring a lot of school spirit but I think in Oxford it becomes even more electric when you have a national championship,” said Erin Water, fan.

Some fans have already made the trip to watch the Rebels play in Omaha like Tray Lamar.. and if the team wins on Wednesday he plans to go right back

“When this year started off and falling into place we hauled off last week and I took my two boys who play ball and we had a blast. We left Saturday morning and came back after the game Monday night we just had a great time. I don’t know how I would miss a national championship so the answer is yes,” said Trey Lamar, fan.

Others are homebodies, Mark and Jake McAnally are season ticket holders for the Ole Miss baseball team. They rarely miss a home game.

After the Rebels swept through the regional tournament, superstitions became, even more, real for them.

“After they won we just started doing the same thing every game. We have a certain pregame meal we have, we sit in a certain seat, and we wear the same outfit,” said Mark McAnally.

Even though the team didn’t have the season that most teams have to make it to Omaha… the McAnallys still believe their favorite team could go far

“There were better teams but just the way that everybody on the roster just believes in each other even though they may not have the record like the better teams have they have more belief in each other,” said Jake McAnally.

But what do folks think Oxford would look like if Ole Miss brings home a National Championship?

“Crazy the grove would be crazy there would be tailgating and parties like I think the square would be crazy and I’d like the experience I’d come back up here for that,” said Mallory Shcacherl and Dylan Jones.