Fans in Columbus show outpouring support for Leach Family

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Across Highway 82 in Columbus, there is an outpouring of support here for the Leach family and the MSU family.

Coach Mike Leach made his impact on people in the friendly city and to many, he really was a friend.

“Coach Leach has left a legacy that will be hard to beat. He was a man that players will look up to and also the alum. It’s just going to leave a big hole for everybody,” said Gloria Herriot, Hollyhocks owner.

“Personally as a Mississippi State fan, I’m saddened. I never actually met coach leach in person but I think that a lot of people will agree with me. It kind of feels like you know him because his personality was so big and so out there,” said Dow Ford, Manager at Zachary’s.

“You know he just… he was entertaining. He was kind and so was his wife Sharon. I remember her saying ‘we are praying for you. We are praying for your husband’ and it just meant so much to see people who were so important and that had lived in so many places and had affected so many people but yet, they liked to have conversations with just regular people like us,” said Nancy Carpenter, CEO of Visit Columbus.

