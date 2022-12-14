Fans in Tupelo express their thoughts on Coach Leach

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – We spoke with people in Lee County to get their thoughts and feelings about the memory of Mike Leach.

“I feel like they need to dedicate this game to him, because since he passed unexpectedly. It would be a good way to honor him and also give them a reason to go harder,” said Jayven Traylor of Lee County.

“We were very sad to hear the news of the passing of Coach Leach, we are a football family, my son plays football so I know the impact a coach can have on his players, so I know our thoughts and prayers are with his family, players, and the whole MSU family,” said Tara Harris, MSU Alumna.

“It’s tough but I pray for his family, the players, teammates, anyone who was affected by it,” said Travious Henley of Lee County.

“It’s difficult, we have never had a coach pass, that I know of, in the middle of a season, so I can only imagine what their players are going through and our thoughts and prayers are with them. MSU is a strong community, and I know they will rally around his family and the team, I never got the chance to meet Coach Leach personally, he was a character and we enjoyed watching him on the field, and in interviews, especially when ball games were over and he’s going to be greatly missed,” said Mindy Johnson, a teacher at Lee County CTE.

