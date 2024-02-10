Fans stock up on food ahead of Chiefs, 49ers showdown

The Chiefs and the 49ers will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on WCBI.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Fans are stocking up in preparation to see the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off.

“I’m a 49ers fan,” said Sunflower customer Joyce Smith.

One thing all the fans have in common is they are preparing to eat a whole lot.

“We’re going to get wings and chips and tacos and just have a good family time at home,” Smith said.

Next to Thanksgiving, the Super Bowl is the second most consumed food holiday of the year.

With inflation on the rise, getting food for get-togethers can get expensive.

But Kisha Landfair, of K Landfair and Design, believed you could still have a great party and not spend a ton of money.

“I find stuff when I’m making for my superbowl party you’ll do like chili. Chili goes a long way,” Landfair said. “You’ll find that a lot of canned goods are cheaper. It’s just really going to be the meat you’re going to have to try to find a sale on. I do the smaller stores because I don’t like the chaos on weekends like this. You can find a lot of deals in the smaller stores.”

Assistant store manager of Sunflower in Columbus, John Kemp, said they stayed prepared for the influx of customers by stocking up on higher quantities of common game day foods.

“You generally see an uptick in chips consumed, drinks, velvet rotel, extra meat because they tend to buy more meat when the Super Bowl comes up,” Kemp said. “We try to have some superbowl displays, something kind of holiday-centric. So, we are always pretty prepared because that date is pretty much the same every year. We make sure we circle it on our calendars and have plenty of stuff in here by Friday.”

Sunflower bakery employee, Barbra Jordan, said they try to promote sales during this week, and even coordinate the team’s colors in the bakery.

“It makes the sales good because we can bring in more people doing that. And that’s what I love about it. We stay busy,” Jordan said.

Studies show the average American will consume around 2,400 calories on Sunday.

