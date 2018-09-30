Fans take over the Junction

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Tailgaters, students, and everyone in-between came out to support their bulldogs.

Fans from all over took over the junction to tailgate before Mississippi State took on Florida.

Both teams lost to Kentucky earlier in the season making Saturday’s game that much more important.

“The game is probably the difference between a mid-level bowl to a big bowl. We’ve gotta win because we lost last week. We gotta win some games now,” said Madison.

“This game is going to set the tone. I mean we both lost Kentucky,” said Caleb Harrison.

“We’ve had two good teams that we thought were coming into play Kentucky. Kentucky is fabulous this year and so we are now coming into play Florida who we both want to so whoever wins this game they’re officially the better team,” said Megan Bunniran.

This game is a little different for State fans because former MSU football head coach Dan Mullen is now on the opposing sideline.

Fans have mixed feelings about seeing Mullen wearing blue.

“It’s a business decision, but I hope he never wins another game,” said Mathew Orr.

“He did a great job. I hope we don’t boo him. He did an outstanding job. He brought a lot of winning spirit back to the program here, but the dogs fixing to eat some gator meat,” said Scott Baldwin.

“Doesn’t matter who’s on the other side, we’re going to boo them,” said Madison.

“I think the majority of state fans, we don’t hold it against Mullen. He did a lot of great things for the state, a lot of great things for this college. We have an amazing stadium because of Dan Mullen,” said Megan Bunniran.

“Just feel like it’s a huge rivalry against Dan Mullen being the coach, and I feel like if they win, it’s gonna be so awesome,” said Cameron Jones.

For Florida fans, the game is an exciting one, but they do understand where State fans are coming from.

“I know even after Florida fans when Urban Meyer left Florida for Ohio State, I know we didn’t like that taste in our mouth with Urban Myer I can see it. Obviously, I think they have the right. I think they have the right to do whatever they want. I know they build them up and stuff, but this is a great place and is a great atmosphere. They tried to move to the next chapter just like we are. I think they deserve to boo him a little just because it’s fun you know. It’s cultural. It’s a game day on a Saturday in Starkville. You got to do what you gotta do,” said Colton Wall.

And while some fans might not see it now, forgiveness might still be possible.

“Time heals all wounds,” said Madison.

Mississippi State won’t play Florida again until 2025.