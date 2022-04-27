Fantastic Wednesday, warming trend late-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – High pressure rules today’s forecast and brings perfect weather. Warmer weather returns soon, and storm chances could threaten the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure builds in across the Mid-South and brings full sun and pleasant temperatures. Afternoon highs should reach the middle 70s.

REST OF WEEK: The aforementioned high will slide off to the east Thursday and Friday, inciting a southerly wind to return to the Southeast. This will lead to warmer afternoons as highs return to the 80s both days.

WEEKEND: Warm and increasingly humid weather highlights the forecast. Most of Saturday looks dry, but a few evening showers or storms are possible. A better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms moves in Sunday, but there should still be plenty of dry time mixed in as well.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks to stay unsettled into Monday and Tuesday with daily storm chances. Forecast models continue to remain rather inconsistent, but there has been some subtle signal of stronger storm potential at times. Stay tuned for updates on this threat, but otherwise plan for multiple rain/storm chances to kick off next week.