Farmers Market Grand Opening

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI) – Produce, arts, crafts, honey, and fresh, hot food.

There’s something for everyone at the hitching lot farmer’s market in downtown Columbus.

- Advertisement -

Today was the market’s grand opening this year. It’s been around since 1976.

Greg Clayton sets up shop there and says there’s more to the market than making money.

“A lot of like family oriented things that go on here. It’s a lot of fun meeting everyone that comes over,”said Clayton.

The farmer’s market is held through September on Monday afternoons from 4 to 6, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 to ten in the morning and then on Saturdays in October.