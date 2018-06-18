Farmers produce Louisville farmer’s market

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Farmers in Louisville have united to start a new farmer’s market.

Squash, cucumbers, and tomatoes are just some of the produce on sale.

The market wants to provide a one-stop shop for consumers looking to eat healthier.

16 farmers have partnered up to bring their products together.

Alonzo Miller says that each day will have different farmers as their crops get ready to harvest.

“Anytime any Farmer has it has products to sell, they can come to this location, or if you have consumers that want products anytime during the year, we have products growing. We want them to be able to come right here and get those products, so we feel like if all the farmers participate, it’s gonna be a benefit for this county,” said Miller.

The market is open Monday through Saturday.