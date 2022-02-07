FASTnet expands their broadband service to hearing impaired customers in Starkville

STARKVILLE , Miss. (WCBI)- 4 County Electric Power Association’s FASTnet branch, begins broadband installation to underserved customers outside of its CARES Act pilot project areas.

The first customers to receive this service is Lori and Kelly Reed of Starkville.

Lori and Kelly are hearing impaired, so FASTnet believes reliable broadband internet will improve their communication and quality of life.

Lori and Kelly agree.

“We are dependent on this technology to be able to call 9-1-1, contact friends -other members of the deaf community, to be able to communicate with them and to be in touch with our family,” said Lori and Kelly via ASL interpreter.

FASTnet’s pilot program began with just Clay, Choctaw, and Noxubee Counties.