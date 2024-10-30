Fatal accident claims a woman’s life in Monroe Co.

MONROE, Miss. (WCBI) – A single-vehicle crash claims the life of an Aberdeen woman.

The incident happened on Tuesday, October 29, at around 2:30 p.m.

According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, 73-year-old Lela Swindle Pate was driving South on Coontail Road in a 2016 Hyundai Elantra.

Pate’s vehicle ran off the road a struck a tree.

Both Pate and a family member inside the vehicle were trapped inside, but later removed by first responders.

Pate was transported to NMMC-Gilmore Amory where she died.

The passenger was taken to NMMC-Tupelo, and later transferred to Memphis.

Gurley said Pate was wearing a seatbelt and died from multiple trauma.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the accident.

