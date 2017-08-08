Fatal Alabama Crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) –  An Ohatchee man is dead and four others injured following a two-vehicle crash at 5:20 p.m. on August 7th.

Reimundo Juarez, Jr., 30, was killed when the 1997 BMW he was driving collided head-on with a 2012 Jeep Liberty. Juarez, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four occupants of the Jeep were injured and transported to area hospitals.

The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 144, three miles east of Ohatchee.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

