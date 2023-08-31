Fatal ATV accident: MHP continues to investigate in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol released new information on a fatal crash between a car and an ATV in Montgomery County.

According to MHP, on Monday night, David Nix of Winona was driving an ATV south on Stafford Wells Road when it collided with a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Patrick Mitchell of Durant.

Nix received fatal injuries in that crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

