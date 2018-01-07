Fatal Car Accident in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead from a car accident in Monroe County this morning.

According to Monroe County Coroner, Alan Gurley, 21-year old Hank Portmesil and 20-year old Alexis Holland were killed in a one vehicle accident.

Around 7:15 a.m., a motorist driving down Highway 6 west of Amory spotted a wrecked vehicle.

A Ford Mustand had veered off the highway and struck several trees.

Both died at the scene from multiple trauma.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is currently investigating the accident.

