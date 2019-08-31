Fatal car crash in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, ALA. (WCBI)- Two people died after a car left the road in Lamar County last night

Lamar County Coroner Allen Chandler says the wreck happened at around 8:30 on Wofford Road.

- Advertisement -

He says the car left the road and struck a utility pole.

At least four people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

He says one person died a the scene and two others were airlifted to different hospitals where one of those victims later died at the hospital.

The condition for the other passengers is unknown at this time.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.