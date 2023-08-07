Fatal crash in Lowndes County remains under investigation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A bizarre crash that killed two people in Lowndes County remains under investigation.

The accident happened on Highway 50 West, near Officers Lake Road, on Sunday afternoon.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said it appeared a tree, that was about 20 feet off the road, broke.

Limbs fell onto the trailer of an 18-wheeler and bounced onto a truck behind the big rig.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said 43-year-old Gene Lang and 44-year-old Donna Lang died at the scene.

Gene Lang was driving the Toyota Tacoma.

State troopers are investigating that accident.

