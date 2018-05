MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A deadly crash happened in Montgomery County Friday night.

Coroner Allan Pratt says the victim is 19-year old Taylor Blair Gagneaux of Jackson.

- Advertisement -

Pratt says she was travelling alone in a 2007 Toyota car.

The vehicle overturned with entrapment on 1-55 north of Highway 82.

The coroner says Gagneaux was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Winona Fire Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded.