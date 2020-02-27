Fatal Decision Day program shows students consequences of distracted driving

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Students in Pickens County got a harsh lesson on the possible consequences of irresponsible behavior behind the wheel.

A simulated car crash showed students what can happen when they are distracted while driving.

The program was called “Fatal Decision Day” and also included activities like field sobriety demonstrations and a driving course.

Organizers hope the juniors and seniors keep these lessons in mind as they get ready for prom and other celebrations this spring.

This is a program we like to participate in every chance we get. We hope that we can deter some of the kids participating in activities such speeding, drinking and driving, texting while they’re supposed to be out enjoying the festivities that come along with prom season,” said Trooper Reginal King, with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The program was sponsored by the Pickens County District Court and Juvenile Probation Office. Students from four high schools participated.