Fatal fire in Steens turns into death investigation

STEENS, Miss. (WCBI) – A death investigation is underway after a house fire left one person dead in Steens.

Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin tells WCBI a single-story camper caught fire at 136 Hayden Lane around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Kimberly Kohler of Columbus.

Her son says that she was home alone when he left her earlier in the day returning to find the trailer on fire.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Lowndes County Fire Department from districts 1 & 3 responded.

The sheriff’s office reports that upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

It is not clear how the fire started.

Detectives are investigating the fire as a death investigation with suspicious circumstances.

The Lowndes County Fire Department, Lowndes County Coroner’s Office, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are assisting in the case.

Kohler’s body will be taken to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsy.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

