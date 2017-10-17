Fatal Marion County Crash

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Lamar County, Alabama woman is killed in a Marion County crash.

The three vehicle accident happened Monday on Highway 17, about five miles south of Hamilton.

Alabama state troopers say the Dodge that 29 year-old Kimberly Nicole Emerson Washburn was driving collided with a tractor trailer and a pickup.

Washburn died at the scene.

A passenger in her vehicle was taken to a Tupelo hospital and the driver of the truck was taken to a Birmingham hospital.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Birthday Bunch 10/17/17
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
JTS Mortgage Minute 10/17/17
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup