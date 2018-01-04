Fatal Oxford Shooting

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford woman is dead after being shot and police have charged a man in the case.

According to Oxford police, 19-year-old Laquisha Marshall was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi Tuesday by personal vehicle with a gunshot wound to the back.

She was flown to the Med in Memphis where she later died.

Oxford Police Officers, already at the hospital on an unrelated call, began investigating and soon tracked down and arrested 22-year-old Jadarius Harmon.

He’s charged with Manslaughter – Culpable Negligence.

His bond was set at $10,000.