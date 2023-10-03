Fatal Plantersville hit-and-run: Suspect connected to incident is in custody

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect connected to a fatal hit-and-run crash is in custody.

Ricky McCray of Fulton was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The accident happened on Highway 6, near Plantersville, early Saturday morning.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 62-year-old David Porter, of Tupelo, died at the scene.

State troopers said Porter was walking on the side of the highway.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter