Fatal shooting leaves one dead in Pontotoc

Coroner Kim Bedford tells WCBI the shooting happened on Friday near Palestine Road.

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting left one person dead in Pontotoc.

An arrest has been made in this case.

Bedford says they are not able to release any more information on the case at this time.

The body will be sent to the State Medical Examiners office in Pearl for an autopsy.

This case is currently under investigation.

