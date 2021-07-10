Fatal shooting leaves one person dead, another in the hospital

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- One man is dead and another in the hospital after a late night shooting in Lowndes County.

Deputies responded to 172 Swendenburg Circle around 10p.m. for reported gun shots.

Upon arrival, 22-year-old Quinshawn Dewayne Lucious was suffering from gunshots wounds.

Coroner Greg Merchant later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Another man was flown to an area hospital for his injuries.

” Witnesses heard an altercation in the roadway and a short time after that heard the gunshots from multiple guns and multiple directions. So it appears that the victims in an altercation with the suspects and there were shots fired in both directions,” said Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

An autopsy will be performed at the State medical examiner’s office.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.