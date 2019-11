WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city.

The shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. on Lowe Street.

Police Chief Avery Cook confirms that one person is dead. No arrests have been made.

West Point Police are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case should call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers

We will have more details as they become available.