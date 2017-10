ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Fulton man is killed after a deadly head on crash with a semi truck.

It happened around 1 p.m. October 16th in Itawamba County on MS 25, just south of Fulton.

Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol say 21-year-old Treyuate Morrow was driving north bound when he crossed into the south bound lane hitting a semi head on.

The driver of the semi was also taken to a hospital.

Morrow was pronounced dead at the scene.