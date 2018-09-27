Fatal Wreck in Lowndes County on Highway 45

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead and another injured after an 18-wheeler and SUV collide on Highway 45.

It happened just before 7pm on Highway 45 North between Airbase Texaco and the Dollar General.

A 2005 Chevy Trailblazer headed southbound collided with an 18-wheeler.

The truck ran off the road, landing on its side.

The driver of the SUV was killed.

The truck driver was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Highway 45 was closed from Mike Parra Road to Oakdale Park..