Father, son arrested for allegedly breaking into Appliances Plus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County father and son are spending time together in jail after being accused of breaking into a business.

59-year-old Kenneth Bailey and 38-year-old Kenneth Bailey Jr. were both charged with grand larceny.

Investigators said deputies were called to Appliances Plus, on Highway 182, on Thursday night about someone on the property.

Law enforcement found the father and son duo on the property, a vehicle nearby, and some items.

This is the second time in two weeks the business has been hit.

Bond has not been set for the suspects.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X