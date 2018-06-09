Father and Son Cookout In Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s almost Father’s Day, and one organization is taking action to bring families closer together.

Families First Resource Center of Houston has worked hard to put together an event that helped bring families closer together.

“Well today we’re having, it was a father-son cookout. It was also safety day. June is safety month, and so we invited our fire department, emergency management, our sheriff department, and our local police department to come out and just to, you know, promote safety in our county,” said Kathy Austin.

The organization focuses on building relationships to create stronger families. By teaching the parent’s safety tips, they are hoping to help families prevent major accidents.

“We talked about car seat safety, house safety, putting a house plan in place in case of emergency. Things that people don’t think about. To bring their attention so that everyone is safe at home,” said Erica Golden.

The kids weren’t that worried about safety and were more concerned about having fun.

“My favorite part was about playing kickball, and we had fun, everybody had fun, joy, we drawed a little over there. We had fun,” said Aidan Snow.

The dads teamed up with their kids to play multiple games and compete for prizes.

“The kids played kickball, they also played another different type of game, I can’t remember the name, but they enjoyed it the most,” said Golden. “The dads they helped coach the kickball team, so they were coaching their boys and everybody on the kickball team. I think that was the highlight of today.”

Family was the most important thing about today. Golden says that building strong family bonds is key for children.

“Today was all about family. It was all about the community coming out to support families and let them know all the services that we provide here for them in Houston,” said Golden.

Families First plans on making this an annual event