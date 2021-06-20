Father’s Day Forecast

SUNDAY: Becoming partly cloudy and very humid. Pop up storms are possible. Highs in the lower 90s

SUNDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy, still humid. A shower is possible with light winds. Lows in the 70s.

MONDAY: Rain and storms are possible throughout the day. Temperatures in the mid 80s, humidity sticks around.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and thunderstorms, some could be gusty. Lows in the 70s.

TUESDAY- FRIDAY: Storms on Tuesday morning. Wednesday and Thursday look to be sunnier but a few clouds and a stray storm could move through. Friday and into the weekend there is higher chance of storms. Highs for the week are mainly in the 80s and lows in the high 60s and low 70s. Plenty of humidity all week too.

