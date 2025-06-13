Father’s Day Weekend Rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Toasty temps, humid air, and scattered showers/storms continue through the next several days. Keep your dads cool this weekend!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Plenty of moisture in the air. Heavy clouds will maintain, keeping overnight lows mild in the the lower 70s. There is a chance for more pop-up rain through the night.

SATURDAY: High temperatures continue in the upper 80s. A mostly cloudy and muggy sky will hold, as the summer-like pattern continues into the beginning of the weekend. It will not be a washout, some will even stay dry. Just be prepared before heading out the door. Overnight lows stick to the lower 70s.

FATHER’S DAY SUNDAY: A lot of dads like to golf, grill, or camp to celebrate their day, but maybe consider some indoor plans. Light rain will pop-up in the morning, building strength into the afternoon and early evening. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s. A break from the rain comes through the evening and into Monday morning. Lows stay mild and muggy in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Hot, humid, and wet conditions keep going into next week. Expect those afternoon to evening scattered showers and storms each day. Temperatures will be climbing into the lower 90s. Hopefully drier by next Friday.