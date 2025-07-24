FBI arrests ten people on drug charges in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Federal and local law enforcement are turning up the heat on several accused drug dealers in Winston County.

The F.B.I. announced the arrests of ten people on July 24.

These arrests are part of the F.B.I.’s “Operation Summer Heat.”

It is a nationwide initiative to crack down on violent crime.

Nine arrests happened in Winston County, and the other in Minnesota.

Their names are Terrance Rush, Gary Wraggs, Tilnorris Macon, Tonnee Holmes, Tyler Tanskley, Darnell Stone, Harvey Savior, Marcus Metts, and Austin Snow. They are all charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Some are also facing federal gun charges.

Meanwhile, federal agents continue to look for Quinton McWilliams.

The 40-year-old is wanted for drug and money laundering conspiracy, along with a felony in possession of a firearm charge.

Prosecutors allege the crimes happened between January 2021 and June 2025.

McWilliams has ties to Louisville and Phoenix, Arizona.

“For the FBI to be able to affect the arrest yesterday was after a long-term investigation that started years ago, based off of the excessive violent crime that was occurring in Winston County, Mississippi, particularly affecting the city of Louisville. From the violent crime we initiated investigations that led to the charges, resulting in the arrests of yesterday,” said FBI Agent Robert Eickhoff.

Louisville and Starkville police and Winston County deputies worked alongside several federal agencies to make the arrests.

