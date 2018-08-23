FBI Looking To Recruit More Special Agents

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The FBI is on a mission to recruit new special agents to join the force.

The agency said it’s looking for applicants with diverse backgrounds such as someone who’s worked as a teacher or even a news reporter.

- Advertisement -

Those applying for a job must be at least 23 years old, have a bachelors degree, and at least 3 years of full-time professional work experience, just to name a few.

“We represent the American public, so in order to serve and protect them we really need to be able to represent them, and in order to do that it helps to have a workforce to be able to mirror that,” said Erica Parker, FBI recruiter. “We’re really trying to reach out and try to dispel the rumor that you have to be in law-enforcement or have a criminal justice degree to work for the FBI, that is not the case at all. We take all degrees, all fields of study, all the work experience, we really want to diversify that field.”

The FBI will have a job fair in Jackson on September 13 from 6 to 8 P.M.

Only individuals who met the requirements to become a special agent or those who will soon meet the requirements and want to learn more about the position are allowed to attend.