FBI, United States Attorney’s Office releases joint statement on Mississippi prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Following weeks of violence throughout the Mississippi prison system, the FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office have released a joint statement.

Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jackson Division Michelle A. Sutphin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi William C. Lamar and United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Mike Hurst released the following statement:

“The FBI and United States Attorney’s Offices are aware of the allegations regarding Mississippi’s prisons. Allegations of the violation and deprivation of civil rights, as well as criminal activity, continue to be taken very seriously by our offices. To report federal criminal violations to the FBI, go to https://tips.fbi.gov. To file a complaint to DOJ’s Civil Rights Division about conditions within the prisons, call 877-218-5228 or 202-514-6255.”

At this time all prisons in the state are no longer under a lockdown, except for Mississippi State Penitary at Parchman.