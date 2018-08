CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Federal charges are pending against a Calhoun County burglary suspect.

A U.S. Postal Service spokesman confirms to WCBI those charges are waiting to be filed against Jackie Yates.

Yates is accused of breaking into the Derma post office.

He’s also accused of breaking into a body shop, a Sonic, and a church.

Investigators believe Yates broke into the same church on two separate occasions.