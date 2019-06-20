Federal Disaster Areas declared in April 13th & 14th weather outbreak

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI)- Eight counties are declared Federal Disaster Areas during the April 13 and 14 severe weather outbreaks.

Those two days severe flooding, straight-line winds and tornadoes impacted several counties.

In Hamilton, a deadly EF-2 tornado ripped through killing one.

Thursday, President Trump declared Clay, Itawamba, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Kemper, Clarke, Warren and Yazoo Counties as federal disaster areas.

This latest declaration is the 3rd Presidential disaster declaration this year.