Federal fraud trial continues against J5 owners

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Columbus businessmen accused of bilking the government out of Paycheck Protection Program money finally have their day in court.

Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson have been indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and seven counts of money laundering.

After several delays, jury selection in their trial began in federal court in Oxford.

Edwards owned J5 GBL and Richardson served as the company’s president.

The men are accused of using false information to secure large PPP loans for the company, and then reportedly moving that money through various business and personal accounts, where they are accused of using it for political contributions, cash payments to family and friends, charitable donations, and real estate transactions, including the purchase of Court Square Towers in Columbus.

It is not known how long the trial will last.

