MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County investigators provided an update on a child pornography case.

Joseph Waible was charged with possession of child pornography earlier this year.

He has now been indicted by a federal grand jury in Oxford for accessing and transporting child pornography.

Waible was not eligible for bond.

A court date has not been set.

