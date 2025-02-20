Federal grant for upgrades at airport now on hold in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A federal grant meant to fund upgrades at the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport is now on hold.

The airport was awarded $79,000 from a department of energy efficiency grant to replace doors and windows, improving energy conservation.

But after an executive order from President Trump, airport officials received notice to halt all work and provide detailed project documentation.

Until further notice, the money cannot be spent, delaying the planned improvements.

